Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's newly appointed command chief, addresses audience members during the state command chief change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2026, at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters facility in Madison, Wisconsin. In his new role as the state’s ninth command chief master sergeant, Alvarez will now advise the deputy adjutant general for Air on enlisted matters concerning more than 2,200 Wisconsin Airmen. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)