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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 4 of 5]

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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Paul Gorman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's newly appointed command chief, addresses audience members during the state command chief change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2026, at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters facility in Madison, Wisconsin. In his new role as the state’s ninth command chief master sergeant, Alvarez will now advise the deputy adjutant general for Air on enlisted matters concerning more than 2,200 Wisconsin Airmen. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9669502
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-HS473-1086
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 5 of 5], by Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

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    Command Chief Master Sergeant
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