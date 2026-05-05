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    Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration [Image 2 of 2]

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    Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey celebrates Nurses Week with a cake cutting ceremony alongside Kenner Army Health Clinic nurses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:22
    Photo ID: 9669323
    VIRIN: 260506-D-HN813-7509
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration
    Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration

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    Nurse Appreciation Week
    Nurse Appreciation Day
    Nurse Anniversary
    nurse

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