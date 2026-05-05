Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration

Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey celebrates Nurses Week with a cake cutting ceremony alongside Kenner Army Health Clinic nurses.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9669323
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-HN813-7509
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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