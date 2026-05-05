Lt. Col. Joanna Bailey Honors Nursing Staff During Nurses Week Celebration

Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:22 Photo ID: 9669327 VIRIN: 260506-D-HN813-6343 Resolution: 5146x3026 Size: 6.67 MB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

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