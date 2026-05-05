(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979 [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A historical photo of a nurse serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979. Since it’s founding in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard the facility have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9668656
    VIRIN: 260507-O-KJ310-3218
    Resolution: 2486x1782
    Size: 705.44 KB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979 [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cherry point, navymedicine, navy medicine, nurses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery