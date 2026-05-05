A historical photo of a nurse serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979. Since it’s founding in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard the facility have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:25
|Photo ID:
|9668652
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-KJ310-9866
|Resolution:
|1266x948
|Size:
|329.43 KB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979 [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
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