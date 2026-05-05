Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A historical photo of a nurse serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979. Since it’s founding in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard the facility have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A historical photo of a nurse serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968...... read more read more

Since its founding as a hospital in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

These historical photos are of Nurses serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979.