Since its founding as a hospital in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
These historical photos are of Nurses serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 09:26
|Story ID:
|564638
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.