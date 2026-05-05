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    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A historical photo of a nurse serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Since its founding as a hospital in 1968 and subsequent transition to health clinic in 2007, nurses aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point have played a critical role in the readiness of Marines and Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    These historical photos are of Nurses serving aboard Naval Hospital Cherry Point between 1968 and 1979.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:26
    Story ID: 564638
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979
    Nurses through the Years at Naval Hospital Cherry Point: 1968 - 1979

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    TAGS

    Cherry point
    navy medicine
    navymedicine
    nurses

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