Members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Operating from the African continent requires highly adaptable forces capable of projecting rescue support across distances at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9668352
|VIRIN:
|260504-X-QZ836-1012
|Resolution:
|5512x3266
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Owning the night [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.