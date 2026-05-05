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    Owning the night [Image 6 of 6]

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    Owning the night

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Operating from the African continent requires highly adaptable forces capable of projecting rescue support across distances at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9668352
    VIRIN: 260504-X-QZ836-1012
    Resolution: 5512x3266
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Owning the night [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    409th AEG
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    USAFE
    AFRICOM

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