Airmen from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing jump from a C-130H during evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Routine night and low-light training jumps ensure the Airmen maintain peak readiness to execute personnel recovery and combat search and rescue missions within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9668348
|VIRIN:
|260504-X-QZ836-1008
|Resolution:
|1351x2597
|Size:
|504.09 KB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Owning the night [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.