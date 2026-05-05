Owning the night

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Airmen from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing jump from a C-130H during evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Routine night and low-light training jumps ensure the Airmen maintain peak readiness to execute personnel recovery and combat search and rescue missions within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)