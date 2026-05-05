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    Owning the night [Image 4 of 6]

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    Owning the night

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing jump from a C-130H during evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Routine night and low-light training jumps ensure the Airmen maintain peak readiness to execute personnel recovery and combat search and rescue missions within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9668348
    VIRIN: 260504-X-QZ836-1008
    Resolution: 1351x2597
    Size: 504.09 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Owning the night [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    409th AEG
    USAFE
    AFRICOM

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