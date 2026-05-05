Owning the night

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A member of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to land after conducting evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Consistent low-light training is critical to maintaining the rapid-response capabilities required for combat search and rescue in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)