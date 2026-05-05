A member of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to land after conducting evening military freefall training over Djibouti, May 2, 2026. Consistent low-light training is critical to maintaining the rapid-response capabilities required for combat search and rescue in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9668350
|VIRIN:
|260504-X-QZ836-1010
|Resolution:
|5463x4239
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Owning the night [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.