NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 18, 2026) Community members look over a recognition board displaying the names of local volunteers during a volunteer recognition picnic onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, Apr. 18, 2026. The NSA Naples Fleet and Family Readiness hosted the picnic to give thanks to all who’ve given their time to volunteer and support the local community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)