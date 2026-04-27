NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 18, 2026) Vice Adm. Jeffrey Anderson, Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, delivers opening remarks during a volunteer recognition picnic onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, Apr. 18, 2026Hosted by NSA Naples Fleet and Family Readiness Office, this event aimed to recognize and thank the dedicated individuals who generously volunteer their time to uplift the local community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)