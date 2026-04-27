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    NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event [Image 3 of 5]

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    NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 18, 2026) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band perform during a volunteer recognition picnic onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, Apr. 18, 2026. The NSA Naples Fleet and Family Readiness hosted the picnic to give thanks to all who’ve given their time to volunteer and support the local community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:11
    Photo ID: 9668165
    VIRIN: 260429-N-RH019-1013
    Resolution: 4242x2828
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event
    NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event
    NSA Naples Honors Volunteers During Community Event

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    RH019
    Team Naples
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