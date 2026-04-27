1Lt. Ida Weltzien, chaplain (l), in the Norwegian Navy and MAJ Joachim Haaland (r), chaplain, Møre og Fjordane 11th Home Guard, distributing communion elements during a non-denominational service at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chapel, April 29.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9668068
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-HN506-1022
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness
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