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    U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    1Lt. Ida Weltzien, chaplain (l), in the Norwegian Navy and MAJ Joachim Haaland (r), chaplain, Møre og Fjordane 11th Home Guard, distributing communion elements during a non-denominational service at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chapel, April 29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:54
    Photo ID: 9668068
    VIRIN: 260429-A-HN506-1022
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness
    U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness
    U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness

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