MAJ Joachim Haaland (r), chaplain, Møre og Fjordane 11th Home Guard, delivered a powerful message of how faith unites diverse groups and how hope endures through hardship and resilience during a non-denominational service at the LRMC chapel, April 29.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:54
|Photo ID:
|9668067
|VIRIN:
|260429-D-HN506-1023
|Resolution:
|3847x2545
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness
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