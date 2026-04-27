Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:54 Photo ID: 9668067 VIRIN: 260429-D-HN506-1023 Resolution: 3847x2545 Size: 1.58 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.