U.S., Norwegian, and Danish Chaplains Partner at LRMC to Strengthen Spiritual Readiness

Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | MAJ Joachim Haaland (r), chaplain, Møre og Fjordane 11th Home Guard, delivered a...... read more read more Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | MAJ Joachim Haaland (r), chaplain, Møre og Fjordane 11th Home Guard, delivered a powerful message of how faith unites diverse groups and how hope endures through hardship and resilience during a non-denominational service at the LRMC chapel, April 29. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) recently welcomed a cohort of military chaplains from Norway and Denmark for its Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) program, held April 20 to May 7.

The three-week program is designed to enhance chaplain corps effectiveness through focused professional development while strengthening vital relationships among allied partners.

Chaplain (Maj.) Randy Croel, chief of the clinical pastoral division at LRMC, said the visiting chaplains were divided into three teams and assigned to various wards throughout the facility. This integration allowed participants to work directly as part of LRMC’s multidisciplinary teams, serving a diverse and high-tempo patient population.

“Allied partnerships aren't just built on the battlefield,” Croel said. “They are forged in the quiet halls of military hospitals through shared compassion, specialized care, and mutual understanding.”

Croel said the program provides a valuable opportunity for both professional development and cross-cultural learning.

“Hosting allied chaplains allows our staff to better understand the protocols and practices of our partners,” he said. “As we build relationships across the alliance, this training supports greater convergence and interoperability.”

The exchange highlighted fascinating cultural differences in how chaplains approach patient engagement. Croel noted that working with the visitors revealed that Norwegian and Danish chaplains typically do not conduct proactive pastoral visits unless specifically requested by a patient.

Lt. Col. Kyrre Kievberg, a senior staff officer and CPE supervisor for the Norwegian military, expanded on this cultural nuance.

“Norwegians and Scandinavians are pretty shy, so we have to be very careful when it comes to blessings or spirituality,” Kievberg said. “I try to spend approximately 45 minutes in supportive dialogue with patients, offering to close our time together with a prayer only if they find it meaningful.”

While the program provides clinical pastoral training for participants, Croel said it also creates opportunities for LRMC staff to learn from their international counterparts.

Despite these different starting points, the immersion in an American clinical environment offered the visiting chaplains hands-on training they could not get elsewhere. As the largest American hospital outside the United States, LRMC provided a unique "high-tempo" setting for participants to apply their skills in real-world scenarios.

For Capt. Ingeborg Mongstad-Kvammen, a naval chaplain at the KNM Harald Haarfagre Institute, the experience was eye-opening. Coming from an increasingly secular Northern European society, she found the visibility of spiritual care at LRMC inspiring.

“The hospital environment is very new to me,” said Mongstad-Kvammen. “LRMC takes care of the whole person – body, mind, and spirit. It comes so naturally here that chaplaincy is part of what you offer to patients.”

She was particularly moved by the protocols surrounding fallen or injured service members.

“The honor walk and the process of transporting patients back to the United States are conducted with great respect,” she said. “That is very meaningful for a chaplain from a country that has experienced long periods of peace.”

The impact of the program extended beyond the participants to the hospital community itself. Croel noted that the presence of the visitors sparked many conversations among staff and patients regarding Norway and Denmark, creating opportunities for deeper connection.

“I am proud of how our staff and leaders supported this opportunity for mutual learning,” said Croel . “It reflects the strength of our team and adds to our legacy.”

This partnership is not a new one; Kievberg noted that this 14-year collaboration with LRMC has transformed the CPE program into an invaluable professional development milestone for Norwegian military chaplains.

“We are truly honored to be able to come to LRMC to serve,” said Kievberg. “This has been a very valuable learning experience for us.”