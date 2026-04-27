U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Murdoch, from Texas, investigates a space for a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a damage control training drill, while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 5, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9667942
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-ER894-1014
|Resolution:
|3780x3780
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts a damage control training drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.