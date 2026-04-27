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    USS Mustin conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 8]

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    USS Mustin conducts flight operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Nolan Toms, from Texas, guides an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 with hand signals on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prior to take off, while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 4, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 01:04
    Photo ID: 9667933
    VIRIN: 260504-N-ER894-1021
    Resolution: 5046x3364
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts flight operations
    USS Mustin conducts a damage control training drill
    USS Mustin conducts a damage control training drill

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    INDOPACOM
    Patrol
    7th fleet

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