USS Mustin conducts flight operations

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Malik Allotey, from New York, observes an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) prior to take off, while underway in the Indian Ocean, May 4, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9667938
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-ER894-1127
|Resolution:
|5065x3377
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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