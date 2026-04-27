Airpower demonstration for National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles at Maxwell Air Force Base

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The F-22 Demonstration Team performs during an Airpower demonstration for Gathering of Eagles and National Security Forum participants at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The aerial demonstration provided attendees with a firsthand look at the capabilities, precision and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force’s premier air superiority fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)