The F-22 Demonstration Team performs during an Airpower demonstration for Gathering of Eagles and National Security Forum participants at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The aerial demonstration provided attendees with a firsthand look at the capabilities, precision and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force’s premier air superiority fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9667619
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-FQ596-1113
|Resolution:
|1101x619
|Size:
|80.62 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower demonstration for National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles at Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.