The F-22 Demonstration Team performs during a demonstration for Gathering of Eagles and National Security Forum participants at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The aerial demonstration provided attendees with a firsthand look at the capabilities, precision and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force’s premier air superiority fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9667611
|VIRIN:
|260406-F-FQ596-1111
|Resolution:
|1767x994
|Size:
|118.97 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower demonstration for National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles at Maxwell Air Force Base [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.