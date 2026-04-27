Airpower demonstration for National Security Forum and Gathering of Eagles at Maxwell Air Force Base

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The F-22 Demonstration Team performs during a demonstration for Gathering of Eagles and National Security Forum participants at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 6, 2026. The aerial demonstration provided attendees with a firsthand look at the capabilities, precision and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force’s premier air superiority fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)