403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

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Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, shares his expertise with a class of newly promoted ROK Army majors at the ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School in Daejeon, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Ms. Son Jeong-eun, translator, 403rd AFSB, second from left, takes notes for translation during the lecture.