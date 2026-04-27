403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, shares his expertise with a class of newly promoted ROK Army majors at the ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School in Daejeon, Republic of Korea, April 23, 2026. Ms. Son Jeong-eun, translator, 403rd AFSB, second from left, takes notes for translation during the lecture.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9667389
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-EW968-4500
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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