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    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements [Image 4 of 4]

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    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, in OCP uniform, second from left in the front row; Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, in OCP uniform, first from right in the front row; ROK Army Lt. Col. Ko Kyeong-ho, director of the Department of Field Logistics, ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School, to the right of Book; and ROK Army Lt. Col. Kim Dae-jib, director of the Department of Tactics, ROK ACLS, to the left of Woodard holding a coin, pose for a group photo to conclude the engagement at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9667383
    VIRIN: 260426-O-EW968-9941
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements [Image 4 of 4], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements
    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements
    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements
    403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

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    403rd AFSB, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, AFSBn-NEA, ASC

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