403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, in OCP uniform, second from left in the front row; Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, in OCP uniform, first from right in the front row; ROK Army Lt. Col. Ko Kyeong-ho, director of the Department of Field Logistics, ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School, to the right of Book; and ROK Army Lt. Col. Kim Dae-jib, director of the Department of Tactics, ROK ACLS, to the left of Woodard holding a coin, pose for a group photo to conclude the engagement at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9667383
|VIRIN:
|260426-O-EW968-9941
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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