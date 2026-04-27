403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

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Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, in OCP uniform, second from left in the front row; Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander of the Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, in OCP uniform, first from right in the front row; ROK Army Lt. Col. Ko Kyeong-ho, director of the Department of Field Logistics, ROK Army Consolidated Logistics School, to the right of Book; and ROK Army Lt. Col. Kim Dae-jib, director of the Department of Tactics, ROK ACLS, to the left of Woodard holding a coin, pose for a group photo to conclude the engagement at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026.