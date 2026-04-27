403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, quizzes a group of newly promoted ROK Army majors on material from their April 23 session during a visit to the Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 site at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, third from right, encourages the majors to participate in the discussion.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9667387
|VIRIN:
|260426-O-EW968-9356
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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