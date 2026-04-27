403rd AFSB, ROK Army logistics school exchange knowledge in combined engagements

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Col. Jason P. Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, quizzes a group of newly promoted ROK Army majors on material from their April 23 session during a visit to the Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 site at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. Lt. Col. Rosilyn C. Woodard, commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, third from right, encourages the majors to participate in the discussion.