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    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

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    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pose with Youth Sports Center volunteers during the Annual Installation Volunteer Ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2026. This event was designed to show appreciation and recognition to service members and civilians who volunteered their time on the installation throughout 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9667375
    VIRIN: 260424-M-XY994-2246
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony

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    TAGS

    Appreciation
    Installation
    Community
    Award
    Volunteer
    MCCS

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