MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony

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Leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni pose with Boy Scouts Troop volunteers during the Annual Installation Volunteer Ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2026. This event was designed to show appreciation and recognition to service members and civilians who volunteered their time on the installation throughout 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)