MCAS Iwakuni volunteer recognition ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, speaks to the audience during the Annual Installation Volunteer Ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2026. This event was designed to show appreciation and recognition to service members and civilians who volunteered their time on the installation throughout 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)