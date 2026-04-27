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    2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 6]

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    2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    (from left to right) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ross Alvaro, Sgt. Keyshawn Johnson, Spc. Ryan Jones, Spc. Chad Verette and Spc. Steven Hess, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE), are recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris and Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena Jr. as the winning team during the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition award ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:19
    Photo ID: 9667230
    VIRIN: 260506-A-YY901-1056
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.29 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition
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    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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