2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition

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U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Jones, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE), is recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris and Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena Jr. as the Soldier of the Year during the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition award ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)