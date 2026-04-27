2026 T2COM Best Squad Competition

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(from left to right) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ross Alvaro, Sgt. Keyshawn Johnson, Spc. Ryan Jones, Spc. Chad Verette and Spc. Steven Hess, assigned to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE), are recognized by Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris and Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena Jr. as the winning team during the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition award ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 6, 2026. Squads competing in the T2COM Best Squad Competition are cohesive, physically fit and showcase what it means to be a warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)