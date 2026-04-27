U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, and Maria Swantek, 325th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center counselor, pose for a photo with a proclamation for Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The proclamation officially designated the day to honor the resilience and dedication of military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9666957
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VN231-1055
|Resolution:
|5221x3474
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall signs proclamation to honor military spouses [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.