Tyndall signs proclamation to honor military spouses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, and Maria Swantek, 325th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center counselor, pose for a photo with a proclamation for Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The proclamation officially designated the day to honor the resilience and dedication of military spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)