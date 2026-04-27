Military Spouse Appreciation Day event attendees gather at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The event honored the contributions and sacrifices of military spouses with a luncheon, gifts and a tour of the new base facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9666948
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VN231-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall signs proclamation to honor military spouses [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.