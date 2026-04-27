Tyndall signs proclamation to honor military spouses

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Military Spouse Appreciation Day event attendees gather at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The event honored the contributions and sacrifices of military spouses with a luncheon, gifts and a tour of the new base facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)