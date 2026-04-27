A commemorative gift from a Military Spouse Appreciation Day event is displayed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The day recognized the vital role spouses play in supporting the nation's service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9666952
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-VN231-1032
|Resolution:
|4661x3101
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall signs proclamation to honor military spouses [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.