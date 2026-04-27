Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola

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PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native and American Idol competitor Keyla Richardson (left) watches the Blue Angels perform a practice demonstration, May 6, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during a visit to her hometown. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)