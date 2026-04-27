PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native and American Idol competitor Keyla Richardson and her son, Drew, meet the Blue Angels after a practice demonstration, May 6, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during a visit to her hometown. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9666591
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-IR734-1004
|Resolution:
|2800x2240
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.