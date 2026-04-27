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    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 7]

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    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native and American Idol competitor Keyla Richardson and her son, Drew, watch the Blue Angels perform a practice demonstration, May 6, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during a visit to her hometown. NAS Pensacola, known as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation”, has been a part of the Gulf Coast community for 200 years and serves as a strategic asset in regional emergency readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ian Cotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9666566
    VIRIN: 260506-N-IR734-1001
    Resolution: 2240x2800
    Size: 1019.74 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola
    Keyla Richardson Visits NAS Pensacola

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    Naval Air Station Pensacola
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