Children eat their lunch in a family style dining atmosphere at the Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond . This is a daily routine where the children serve themselves and enjoy social interaction with classmates. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9665689
|VIRIN:
|260123-D-UO290-1461
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.29 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning
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