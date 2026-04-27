DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning

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Teacher, Denajah Samuel-Bailey, shows a curious child the engineering display, part of the STEM wall within the Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Children of all ages participate or are exposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics under Early Learning Matters curriculum. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)