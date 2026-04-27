Teacher, Denajah Samuel-Bailey, shows a curious child the engineering display, part of the STEM wall within the Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Children of all ages participate or are exposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics under Early Learning Matters curriculum. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9665687
|VIRIN:
|260123-D-UO290-1248
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning
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