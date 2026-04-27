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    DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 2 of 3]

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    DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch      

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Teacher, Denajah Samuel-Bailey, shows a curious child the engineering display, part of the STEM wall within the Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond. Children of all ages participate or are exposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics under Early Learning Matters curriculum. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9665687
    VIRIN: 260123-D-UO290-1248
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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