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    DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 1 of 3]

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    DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch      

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    A boy jumps to pop balloons on an interactive display projected on the floor while other children wait their turn. The kids are playing with Beam Mobile, a recent technological addition for children at the Bettye Ackerman-Cobb Child Development Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:03
    Photo ID: 9665683
    VIRIN: 260123-D-UO290-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DSCR pre-school redesign paves path for children in learning [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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