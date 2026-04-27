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    Robots revolutionize DSCR Cafeteria [Image 2 of 2]

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    Robots revolutionize DSCR Cafeteria

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch      

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Hibiscus, a Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation robot, delivers food to a patron at the Defense Supply Center Richmond dining facility. There are seven stations for guests to choose from that are designated by floor decals throughout the dining area. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9665644
    VIRIN: 260204-D-UO290-1076
    Resolution: 3712x2475
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Robots revolutionize DSCR Cafeteria [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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