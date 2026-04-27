Hibiscus, a Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation robot, delivers food to a patron at the Defense Supply Center Richmond dining facility. There are seven stations for guests to choose from that are designated by floor decals throughout the dining area. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9665644
|VIRIN:
|260204-D-UO290-1076
|Resolution:
|3712x2475
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robots revolutionize DSCR Cafeteria [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria
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