Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria

During a recent holiday event, the community of Defense Supply Center Richmond met the newest two members of the Family and Morale Welfare & Recreation team: Roux and Hibiscus. These are not the average employees; they're state-of-the-art Navia Robotics service robots, and they are set to change the way the DSCR workforce experiences FMWR facilities and programs. DSCR FMWR Chief Ursula Hickox, found inspiration for this technological leap from a desire to be more creative and modernize its services. “This type of technology is being used more commonly in restaurants and food service operations for tasks such as delivering food, which helps staff be more efficient and elevates the customer’s experience,” she said. The primary goals for Roux and Hibiscus are to provide staffing support, improve operational efficiency, enhance customer service, and demonstrate FMWR’s commitment to innovation in an engaging, future-forward environment. "The robots are intended to assist, not replace,” said Hickox. “With growing demands across (FMWR) operations, we saw an opportunity to use smart technology to improve efficiency, support staff and enhance the overall customer experience.” How It Works: A Symphony of Service

A Robot Delivery Execution Plan lays out a clear, streamlined process using programmed starting points and delivery stations on the dining floor. When placing an order at a self-service kiosk or the front register, customers can choose “Robot Delivery” and select their desired delivery station from seven different options shown on a map. The customer, who can relax in the dining room, will be notified by text when the robot arrives at the designated station with their meal. In the kitchen, preparation screens display the order details and delivery location to FMWR staff members. Once the meal is ready, kitchen staff will load the order onto either Roux or Hibiscus, select the destination on the robot's interface, and send it on its way. Guided by built-in safety sensors that allow them to navigate crowded spaces and avoid obstacles, the robots make their way to the correct station to deliver their food before automatically returning to their docking station. This system allows the rest of the staff to remain focused on their core duties, working in seamless harmony with their robotic counterparts. More Than Just Delivery Bots While their initial role is in food delivery, the robots are slated for a broader mission. They will be deployed within the FMWR footprint, including Food and Beverage, ITR, and Marketing departments as mobile promoters highlighting upcoming events and specials. This service enhancement comes with no extra cost for the customer, as pricing for all goods will remain the same. Roux and Hibiscus are the first robots deployed throughout Defense Logistics Agency FMWR locations, and their initial rollout is a pilot program designed to evaluate efficiency and customer engagement. The data gathered on delivery times, success rates and customer feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of this technology at DLA installations. If this phase proves successful, FMWR plans to expand the program by introducing more units to broaden coverage. The introduction of robotics is a direct reflection of FMWR’s strategic goal to advance service excellence through innovation. This initiative embraces smart technology to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, promising a more efficient and enjoyable experience for the customer.