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    Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria [Image 1 of 2]

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    Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch      

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    A customer orders food at the kiosk at the dining facility at Defense Supply Center Richmond. The meal will be delivered by one of two robots that are part of a pilot program deployed in December 2025 by Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 11:53
    Photo ID: 9665642
    VIRIN: 260204-D-UO290-1001
    Resolution: 3832x2475
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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