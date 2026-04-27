A customer orders food at the kiosk at the dining facility at Defense Supply Center Richmond. The meal will be delivered by one of two robots that are part of a pilot program deployed in December 2025 by Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9665642
|VIRIN:
|260204-D-UO290-1001
|Resolution:
|3832x2475
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robots revolutionize DSCR cafeteria
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