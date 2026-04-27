Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:43 Photo ID: 9664571 VIRIN: 260425-O-IE993-5602 Resolution: 5940x3960 Size: 7.72 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

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This work, Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award [Image 2 of 2], by Travis Thurston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.