USAG Bavaria shines bright at 65th annual IMCOM TOPPERs Awards

Photo By Travis Thurston | Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving the award for Outstanding Military Debut Performance in a Play or Musical. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Travis Thurston | Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving the award for Outstanding Military Debut Performance in...... read more read more

CLAY KASERNE, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria community members took center stage at this year’s U.S. Army Installation Management Command - Europe Tournament of Plays (TOPPERs) Awards April 25, 2026 at USAG Wiesbaden, earning recognition for their outstanding achievements in U.S. military theater programs.

The TOPPERs Awards is an annual event held by IMCOM-Europe to recognize military community theater productions across Europe. More than 600 Army Europe leaders, entertainment staff and program participants attended the gala dinner and awards show, which was hosted by IMCOM-Europe deputy director Col. G. Kirk Alexander.

The program has a long tradition. It is one of the longest-running Army Entertainment Europe events, with show judging from February to mid-April.

USAG Bavaria's success at this year's TOPPERs Awards reflects the garrison's continued commitment to supporting the arts and enriching the lives of Soldiers, civilians and Family members across its communities.

Twenty-five people from USAG Bavaria were nominated for TOPPERS awards this year, with five ultimately receiving honors.

Sgt. Michael Bradle, afternoon show DJ and multimedia producer for American Forces Network Bavaria, won the award for Outstanding Military Debut Performance in a Play or Musical for his role as William Barfee in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, marking an impressive introduction to the military community theater stage.

“In all seriousness, I wasn’t expecting anything more than a nomination, if anything at all,” Bradle said. “Even after I sat down, I was still shaking a bit as I processed the fact that I just won an award. I’m very honored to have been selected by the judges.”

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was technically my second production with Bavaria Performing Arts, my first being Shakespeare In The Park,” he continued. “For Shakespeare, I wasn’t really planning to take a starring role and had no idea of my acting ability.”

Bradle credited the camaraderie among the cast and crew for the production’s success. He also encouraged others to get involved in the performing arts.

“If you want to, do it,” he said. “You don’t know what you’re good at until you do it.”

He also encouraged people possessing a variety of talents to join a stage crew.

“The performing arts doesn’t just need actors,” Bradle said. “We need set designers, painters, and even musicians. Every little bit helps to make each production incredible.”

Bavaria's Performing Arts team had a standout evening, earning recognition across multiple categories:

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical: Rachael Harper

Outstanding Military Debut Performance in a Play or Musical: Sgt. Michael Bradle

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Play: Taisa Bradley

Outstanding Military Performance of a Female Role in a Musical: Spc. Elise White

Outstanding Lead Performance of a Male Role in a Musical: Jason Smith

Find more pictures of the event https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCSjYf.