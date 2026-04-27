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    Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Travis Thurston 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving the award for Outstanding Military Debut Performance in a Play or Musical.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9664566
    VIRIN: 260425-A-IE993-4673
    Resolution: 4775x3183
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award [Image 2 of 2], by Travis Thurston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award
    Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award

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    theater
    gala
    fitness center
    toppers
    mwr

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