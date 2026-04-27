Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving the award for Outstanding Military Debut Performance in a Play or Musical.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9664566
|VIRIN:
|260425-A-IE993-4673
|Resolution:
|4775x3183
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Michael Bradle receiving TOPPERs Award [Image 2 of 2], by Travis Thurston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria shines bright at 65th annual IMCOM TOPPERs Awards
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