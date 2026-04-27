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    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness [Image 6 of 8]

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    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Marcos Alvarado, a communication strategy and operations chief with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) gives a brief during Hurricane Exercise 26 at MCBH, May 4, 2026. This exercise allowed MCBH units and sections to validate Emergency Operations Center procedures and unite to provide safety, communications, and refuge to civilians and personnel on MCBH in preparation for future hurricanes and natural disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:33
    Photo ID: 9664493
    VIRIN: 260504-M-SF900-1030
    Resolution: 6481x4321
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness
    U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness

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