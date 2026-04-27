U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) listen to a commander's update brief during Hurricane Exercise 26 at MCBH, May 4, 2026. This exercise allowed MCBH units and sections to validate Emergency Operations Center procedures and unite to provide safety, communications, and refuge to civilians and personnel on MCBH in preparation for future hurricanes and natural disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9664486
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-SF900-1004
|Resolution:
|6342x4228
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.