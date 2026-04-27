U.S. Marines and Civilians Collaborate on Emergency Operations Center at MCBH for Hurricanes Readiness

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U.S. Marines and civilians, participate in a commander's update brief during Hurricane Exercise 26 at MCBH, May 4, 2026. This exercise allowed MCBH units and sections to validate Emergency Operations Center procedures and unite to provide safety, communications, and refuge to civilians and personnel on MCBH in preparation for future hurricanes and natural disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)