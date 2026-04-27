Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors

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From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Gallagher, from Tennessee, Cpl. Angelina Fortunato, from New Jersey, and Lance Cpl. Ethan Wassom, from Utah, all meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, connect a cable to an advanced meteorological satellite subsystem during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)