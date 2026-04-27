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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors [Image 1 of 3]

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Richard Billingsley, a native of Arizona and a meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecaster with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, makes adjustments to an automated weather observation system during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 02:03
    Photo ID: 9664464
    VIRIN: 260506-M-YL383-1003
    Resolution: 2765x4148
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Information Warfare
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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