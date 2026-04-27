Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecasters set up weather sensors

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Richard Billingsley, a native of Arizona and a meteorological and oceanographic analyst forecaster with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, makes adjustments to an automated weather observation system during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)